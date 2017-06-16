Otto Warmbier's father thanks Trump administration

The father of the man held for nearly a year and half by North Korea is thanking the Trump administration for "aggressively" working to secure his release.

On Thursday, North Korea claimed that it had released 22-year-old Otto Warmbier a few days earlier for "humanitarian grounds" after the Cincinnati, Ohio, man was held 17 months by the brutal regime. But during a news conference, Fred Warmbier said there was nothing humanitarian about the way they treated his son, who has been in a coma since March 2016.

"I think the State Department was negotiating pretty tough with them, so I don't know if we're ever going to find the answer [to what they did to Otto], Warmbier stated. "They did not do this out of the kindness of their hearts. North Korea doesn't do anything out of the kindness of their hearts."

While calm in his demeanor, the concerned father was critical of the Obama administration's efforts to free his son. "When Otto was first taken, we were advised by the past administration to take a low profile while they worked to obtain his release," he shared. "We did so without result."

But Warmbier cited two factors that he feels precipitated his son's release: the arrival of the Trump administration, and the efforts of Joseph Yun, the State Department's point man on North Korea.

"It is my understanding that Ambassador Yun and his team, at the direction of the president, aggressively pursued resolution of the situation. They have our thanks for bringing Otto home," he said.

And Warmbier responded to questions from the media, in one instance saying: "The question is, do I think the past administration could have done more? I think the results speak for themselves."