CULTURE

Supremes set to decide future freedom of CA baker

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
 | 
Charlie Butts (OneNewsNow.com)

Two dudes on wedding cakeA bakery owner in California has become the latest Christian business owner to find herself on the front lines of America's culture war.

"There's certain things that violate my conscience," Tastrie's Bakery owner Cathy Miller told a local TV news station. "And my conscience will not allow me to participate in things that I feel are wrong."

Miller recently turned down a wedding cake request by a lesbian, and a second request by a homosexual, creating news headlines and backlash.

So far no lawsuit or complaint has been filed against Miller - at least not yet – but OneNewsNow has reported how homosexual activists have targeted bakers, florists, wedding photographers, bed-and-breakfast owners, a pizza parlor, a fire chief, a t-shirt printer, and a military chaplain among others. So she might be next after all.

Meanwhile, the end of summer means the time is drawing nearer for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the appeal of Colorado-based Masterpeice Cake Shop and its owner, Jack Phillips. He told "The View" in a July appearance that it's the event - not the customer - he objects to, much like turning down cakes for bawdy bachelor parties and demonic images for Halloween cakes.

Yet homosexual activists have successfully used non-discrimination laws and local ordinances to sue Phillips and others, and the activists and their allies have now  turned to churches themselves in recent years. 

Phillips has repeatedly lost court appeals after he turned down two homosexuals in 2012, and the landmark decision is expected to be announced in June 2018. 
Consider Supporting Us?

The staff at Onenewsnow.com strives daily to bring you news from a biblical perspective. If you benefit from this platform and want others to know about it please consider a generous gift today.

MAKE A DONATION

Comments

We moderate all reader comments, usually within 24 hours of posting (longer on weekends). Please limit your comment to 300 words or less and ensure it addresses the article - NOT another reader's comments. Comments that contain a link (URL), an inordinate number of words in ALL CAPS, rude remarks directed at other readers, or profanity/vulgarity will not be approved. More details
One News Now

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSBRIEF

SUBSCRIBE

VOTE IN OUR POLL

Which verse best describes the Church's role after Hurricane Harvey? (Choose all that apply)

CAST YOUR VOTE

GET PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

SUBSCRIBE

LATEST AP HEADLINES

White House says Trump's DACA announcement coming Tuesday
Authorities brace for wave of hurricane-related fraud
Gas prices surge higher as drivers rush to fill their tanks
Survey: US August factory activity at 6-plus year high
Hungary asks EU to help pay for anti-migrant border fence

LATEST FROM THE WEB

Glen Beck's Blaze announces major layoffs
Trump could announce end of DACA program on Friday
Blacks: Stop believing 'white privilege' is real
Kill all white people (where's the outrage?)
Confederate Crackdown: Colleges sanitize Civil War-era symbols from campus

CARTOON OF THE DAY

Cartoon of the Day

REASON & COMPANY

NEXT STORY
Big Labor raises Harvey money for 'marginalized'

Houston floods August 2017Labor unions are urging Americans to donate to their newly created Hurricane Harvey Community Relief Fund but some suspect it's a fund-raising scam that is exploiting the flooding victims.