Body found in rubble of burned California home
October 11, 2017

Jessica Tunis' desperate search for her 69-year-old mother who had been missing since a massive wildfire burned through her mobile home park in California ended in heartache Wednesday. (Oct. 11)
Calif. lawmakers tour Napa wildfire devastation
October 11, 2017

A pair of California state senators saw first hand Wednesday the scope of the destruction in a Napa neighborhood, where homes were turned to dust and rubble by a raging wildfire. (Oct. 11)
Trump touts tax plan as 'middle class bill'
October 11, 2017

President Donald Trump pitched his tax plan as a boost for truckers and the middle class at an event in Pennsylvania Wednesday, saying he wants "lower taxes, bigger paychecks and more jobs for American truckers and American workers." (Oct. 11)
Mother who failed to vaccinate son loses custody
October 11, 2017

A Michigan mother who was sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her young son, has now lost permanent custody of him. Oakland County Judge Karen McDonald ruled Wednesday that primary custody of the child would now go to his father. (Oct. 11)
Ryan to feuding Trump and Corker: 'Talk it out'
October 11, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan is offering his advice in the escalating feud between President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker: "Talk it out among yourselves." (Oct. 11)
Bad weather conditions threaten CA fire efforts
October 11, 2017

California officials say low moisture and dangerous gusty winds will return to the region Wednesday afternoon, complicating firefighters' efforts to battle raging wildfires. (Oct. 11)
Calif. wildfire victims return to burned homes
October 11, 2017

Wildfires that raged across California wine country left little more than smoldering ashes and eye-stinging smoke in their wake. House after house is gone, with only brick chimneys and charred laundry machines to mark what were once homes. (Oct. 11)
Wine country residents return to devastation
October 10, 2017

Residents of Kenwood, California are among those forced to flee for their lives ahead of fast moving wildfires Sunday night in Northern California. Some were returning Tuesday to inspect what was left of their homes. (Oct. 10)
Son: Calif. fire victims were married 75 years
October 10, 2017

A family member says an elderly couple that died in a Northern California fire was together since grade school. Mike Rippey said Tuesday his 100-year-old father and 98-year-old mother celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last year. (Oct. 10)
Drone video shows wildfire devastation in NorCal
October 11, 2017

Drone video taken over part of Santa Rosa, California Tuesday shows residential areas scorched by the inferno that swept through the area late Sunday into Monday. Officials say wildfires destroyed as many as 2,000 homes and businesses. (Oct. 10)
Charred debris mark sites that were once homes
October 10, 2017

The flames that raced across California wine country left little more than smoldering ashes and eye-stinging smoke in their wake. House after house was gone, with only charred debris to mark sites that were once family homes. (Oct. 10)
Sanders: 'Not too much to ask' players to stand
October 10, 2017

White House Press Secretary says when it comes to the NFL still benefiting from taxpayer dollars subsidizing professional sports stadiums, "is it really too much to ask that they show respect for the American flag?" (Oct. 10)
Trump: 'I didn't undercut' Tillerson
October 10, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he didn't undercut U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. In an earlier interview, Trump challenged Tillerson to "compare IQ tests". (Oct. 10)
Melania Trump visits WV infant rehab facility
October 10, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump made a trip to West Virginia Tuesday to visit a drug treatment facility for infants born to addicted mothers. (Oct. 10)
Southern California wildfire remains active
October 10, 2017

A Southern California wildfire remains active and residents are being told the evacuations won't be lifted soon. (Oct. 10)