President Donald Trump pitched his tax plan as a boost for truckers and the middle class at an event in Pennsylvania Wednesday, saying he wants "lower taxes, bigger paychecks and more jobs for American truckers and American workers." (Oct. 11)
A Michigan mother who was sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her young son, has now lost permanent custody of him. Oakland County Judge Karen McDonald ruled Wednesday that primary custody of the child would now go to his father. (Oct. 11)
Wildfires that raged across California wine country left little more than smoldering ashes and eye-stinging smoke in their wake. House after house is gone, with only brick chimneys and charred laundry machines to mark what were once homes. (Oct. 11)
Residents of Kenwood, California are among those forced to flee for their lives ahead of fast moving wildfires Sunday night in Northern California. Some were returning Tuesday to inspect what was left of their homes. (Oct. 10)
A family member says an elderly couple that died in a Northern California fire was together since grade school. Mike Rippey said Tuesday his 100-year-old father and 98-year-old mother celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last year. (Oct. 10)
Drone video taken over part of Santa Rosa, California Tuesday shows residential areas scorched by the inferno that swept through the area late Sunday into Monday. Officials say wildfires destroyed as many as 2,000 homes and businesses. (Oct. 10)
White House Press Secretary says when it comes to the NFL still benefiting from taxpayer dollars subsidizing professional sports stadiums, "is it really too much to ask that they show respect for the American flag?" (Oct. 10)