College student jailed for registering dead Dems

A Leftist college student in Virginia is going to jail for attempting to register dead people to vote for the Democratic Party.

While working for an organization connected to the Democratic Party, James Madison University student Andrew J. Spiles covertly tried to help defeat then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump through attempted voter fraud – for which he will be spending 100 days in jail.

But things could have been worse for the 21-year-old for his illegal actions to turn the 2016 presidential election in the Democrats’ favor.

“The fraud is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine, but Spieles reached a plea agreement with Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien that limited his sentence to between 100 and 120 days behind bars,” EagNews.org informed.

Deceptive undertaking

Spieles tried to manipulate the electoral process through a systematic and intricately devised deceptive process he believed would go undetected.

“Spieles entered the names into the system used by the Virginia Democratic Party, from which hard copies were [hand-delivered] to the registrar’s office in Harrisonburg,” Townhall reported. “A familiar name tuned up during one of the transfers, which nailed him.”

When more and more recognized names of the deceased turned up, along with other voter identification information that did not add up, Spieles’ cover was blown.

“Last August, however, an employee from the Registrar’s Office contacted law enforcement after another worker recognized a registration form submitted in the name of the late father of a Virginia judge,” Fox News recounted. “The office then discovered multiple instances of falsified forms. Some were in the names of deceased individuals, and others had incorrect middle names, birth dates and Social Security numbers, according to the Justice Department.”

When he was found out, the liberal college student had little to say in his defense.

“Spieles admitted he prepared all 18 of the false voter registration forms by obtaining information from ‘walk sheets’ given to him by the Virginia Democratic Party,” the conservative news hub informed from information provided by a Department of Justice news release. “Spieles said no one else participated in the crime.”

Just trying to meet the quota?

After admitting to investigators that he was independently guilty for generating the fake voter registration forms, Spieles claimed that he only did it to help a co-worker meet a registration “quota,” according to a report in June by The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Another report disseminated by the local WCAV-TV indicated that court documents show that Spieles’ job was to register as many voters as possible … and report directly to the Democratic campaign headquarters located in Harrisonburg.

False live voters better than false dead voters?

It was also reported that Spieles was genuinely sorry for his fraudulent activity, as he claimed he was unaware that the bogus names he submitted were those of deceased citizens.

“Spieles, whose grandfather had died earlier that year, said he had no idea that three of the names he used on those forms were for people who had died,” WHSV announced. “Choking back tears, he said he would have felt ‘hurt and angry’ if his family had received a letter about registering to vote addressed to his grandfather, and he wanted to apologize to the families. He also apologized to the court and said he wanted to find a way to transform this situation into a way he can help people.”

Because Spieles could not afford to pay the extensive fee for his crime, a judge waived the fine on Tuesday, limiting his punishment to just 100 days in prison, according to WSET.

As a major swing state, Virginia’s presidential votes were reportedly not affected by Spieles’ unscrupulous handling of voter registrations.

“There is no indication any fraudulent votes were cast in November’s election as a result of the improper registrations,” the Times-Dispatch reported.

Fortunately for Spieles, he had already graduated from James Madison University when he was convicted for his misdemeanor, a spokesman for the school told The College Fix.