Iowa sued by transgender prison nurse

A traditional values group in Iowa is hopeful courts won't impose the transgender ideology on the entire state.

Jesse Vroegh, 34, born female but living as male since age 7, is a prison nurse. She filed suit under Iowa’s anti-discrimination laws because she can't shower or use bathrooms for males at the prison, although the state offered a unisex facility.

She is also suing on the grounds that insurance won't pay for gender-reassignment surgery.

Nathan Oppman, chief of staff at The Family Leader, a Christian organization, says the real issue is whether society follows the natural, God-given plan that is clearly provided in Scripture.

“There are two sexes,” Oppman tells OneNewsNow. “And we are going to follow that and continue making laws that make sense and protect people, or we are going to throw that truth out and simply redefine what is clear in nature.

Oppman says transgender activists contend that if laws are changed, transgenders will be happier. But that is not truthful.

“We believe that the most loving thing to do for a person is to tell them the truth,” he says. “People struggling with gender dysphoria should receive help. But their erroneous understanding of their sexuality should not be reinforced by written law nor should their preference be codified for the rest of society.”

That, adds Oppman, would impose acceptance of their mental disorder as “normal” on the entire state, including Christians who follow God's design rather than the world's definition of gender.