ACLU goes after OK Bible-quoting police chief

The police chief of a small Oklahoma town has taken action in hopes of satisfying the American Civil Liberties Union.



Threatening a lawsuit, the ACLU issued a letter to Mayor Rosa Jackson in Mounds, demanding that the local police department refrain from posting Bible verses to social media.

Mounds, located in Creek County, has a population of approximately 1,200.

The left-leaning organization alleges that posting verses on the Facebook page is nothing short of establishing religion in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Tulsa television station KOTV talked with Police Chief Antonio Porter, who is alsoa pastor, who said he's trying to "spread love and encouragement."

After the ACLU's letter became public, a groundswell of support for the local officers arose. Among the supporters, local resident Michael Arthur pointed out that the objections are coming from sources outside the community.

“With as much negativity and as many bad things that [are] happening across the country, he's a ray of sunshine for this community,” Arthur contended.

To protect the town from a legal challenge, however, Chief Porter has since stated that he will no longer post verses on the police department's Facebook page but use a separate private Facebook page, "Mounds Pastoring Devotionals."