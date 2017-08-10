MEDIA

Filthy language a real obstacle for many moviegoers

Thursday, August 10, 2017
 | 
Bill Bumpas (OneNewsNow.com)

Hollywood sign on hillsideA new survey shows that swear words in films are a turn-off for a significant number of moviegoers. 

According to a recent survey [PDF], about one-third of the general public would be less likely to see a movie if they knew beforehand that the name of Jesus or God would be taken in vain or that expletives would be used in the film. (Caution: Above linked PDF contains references that some people may find offensive)

In fact, nine out of ten evangelical Christians might just avoid such a film altogether.  

In reaction to the results of the poll, Dr. Christopher Gildemeister with the Parents Television Council remarks that movie producers are offending a sizeable number of their viewers with swear words that are getting more and more explicit. 

Gildemeister

“This poll just confirms what we at the PTC (and most people, I think) have known for years, if not decades,” says Gildemeister. “There simply is no reason for all the swearing that you see and hear in the media today.” 

Gildemeister contended that such casual usage of swear words in the general public is not as widespread as it might be in Hollywood.

He warned movie producers that continuing to use totally unnecessary expletives in their products is a great way to drive their audience away.  
Consider Supporting Us?

The staff at Onenewsnow.com strives daily to bring you news from a biblical perspective. If you benefit from this platform and want others to know about it please consider a generous gift today.

MAKE A DONATION

Comments

We moderate all reader comments, usually within 24 hours of posting (longer on weekends). Please limit your comment to 300 words or less and ensure it addresses the article - NOT another reader's comments. Comments that contain a link (URL), an inordinate number of words in ALL CAPS, rude remarks directed at other readers, or profanity/vulgarity will not be approved. More details
One News Now

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSBRIEF

SUBSCRIBE

VOTE IN OUR POLL

The gov't has the moral authority to use force, when necessary, to stop evil – agree or disagree?

CAST YOUR VOTE

GET PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

SUBSCRIBE

LATEST AP HEADLINES

NKorea outlines plan to launch missiles toward Guam
The suspect in car attack near Paris is an Algerian national
Hearing loss of US diplomats in Cuba blamed on covert device
Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health repeal
  Suspended Fox host suing reporter over alleged lewd texts

LATEST FROM THE WEB

Disney now targeting preschoolers with 'gay' cartoons
White males barred from college's social justice journalism grant
SMU reverses controversial American flag policy
Preschool teachers cause children to be heterosexual, peer-reviewed paper suggests
Trump got your tongue, media?

CARTOON OF THE DAY

Cartoon of the Day

REASON & COMPANY

NEXT STORY
Film flop: Maybe, just maybe, it's Gore's fault?

'An Inconvenient Sequel' - Al GoreA publication is attributing the disappointing debut of Al Gore's latest film not to the former vice president turned environmentalist, but to the studio handling the movie's release.