Video streaming poses new problems for parents

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
 | 
Bill Bumpas (OneNewsNow.com)

video streaming servicesAs more and more families choose video streaming services as their preferred way to view shows and movies, the pro-family group, Parents Television Council (PTC), urges parents to stay on top of what their kids are watching.

PTC Spokeswoman Melissa Henson argues that with video streaming, parents’ ability to monitor their children’s video content is now a whole new ballgame

The pro-family advocate stressed that while the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has jurisdiction over broadcast television and advertisers have the ability to apply pressure on cable networks, streaming services can essentially do whatever they want.

"It really is sort of the Wild West – at least as far as media content goes,” Henson warned. “There's no sheriff in town that's policing all of this sort of thing, so it's really important for parents to do their homework and make sure they know what risks they're opening themselves up to when they invite each streaming service into their home."

Henson pointed out to OneNewsNow that there is only one reason that would cause streaming services to want to help parents protect their children from harmful content.

"They'll be concerned when they have – I think – an economic reason to be concerned, and that is when large numbers of customers start dropping,” she contended. “[It is] important for parents to do their homework and make sure they know what risks they're opening themselves up to when they invite each streaming service into their home."

Henson insists that streaming services and content providers need to know that they are taking a financial risk by not helping parents to keep their kids safe from harmful media content.
