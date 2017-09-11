China: Children not allowed at church

In another power grab by the Chinese Communist government, it has just announced that it is banning children from attending church – prohibiting youth from not only participating in religious activities, but from joining any Christian groups whatsoever.

“China’s Communist Party-controlled government long has tried to stamp out faith,” WND reported. “It has banned churches unless they are affiliated with the government, imprisoned pastors and lay leaders, and discriminated against church goers. Lately, government officials have removed crosses from church buildings.”

Churches: Children’s no-go zones

Notifications indicate that children are being banned from church by four or more regional governments – as even children accompanied by their parents are being turned away from church.

“[The governments issued notices that] restrict children from joining Christian groups and attending religious activities,” UCA News announced. “Additionally, the ban includes promises that officials will launch investigations into both government-approved churches and underground congregations who operate outside the tightly controlled official Beijing-run Catholic and Protestant churches.”

The nation’s leader wants more control over his young subjects.

“[Chinese President Xi Jinping has] instituted formal plans to ‘sinicize’ religion with the intention of bringing more religious followers under the control of the ruling Communist Party, which itself is official atheist and forbids members from practicing,” UCA News disclosed.

Even school districts are being used to purge children from churches.

“An emergency notice from the higher authorities strictly forbids all secondary and primary school teachers, students and toddlers to join Catholic or Protestant churches,” one note from an eastern Zhejiang school district reads.

Furthermore, church-run summer camps are also cooperating with the ban, with one ordering all students in attendance to go home as it shut down its operations.

“According to Chinese media reports Changsha – the capital of central Hunan province – held an emergency video conference in June discussing how to stabilize work in the education system,” the UCA report divulged.

Easier indoctrination

The controlling Communists do not want to leave one stone unturned when weeding out all children from the Christian influence of churches.

“Chinese Communist authorities want children to ‘develop a ‘correct’ worldview and set of values,” the Christian news site, the Stream, disclosed. “So they have begun banning children from church and other religious events. Chinese officials stated that they will investigate both state-run churches and underground churches to ensure compliance.”

China is no stranger to such controlling actions by the Communist Party.

“The ban is just the latest in the government’s crackdown on religion,” the Stream’s Nancy Florey pointed out. “Since 2014, the government has been removing all crosses in the mostly-Christian area of Zhejiang. The attempts to remove Christianity from China became official in 2016.”

Zero tolerance for religious beliefs

The Asian nation’s leader has strategically enforced restrictions to seize more control and power.

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched formal plans to bring Christians under the rule of the Communist Party,” Florey noted. “The Communist Party is atheist and forbids members from practicing a religion.”

Biblical teachings are regarded by Jinping as threatening the ideals he wants embodied in all his subject.

“The Communist Party and President Xi Jinping fear that if children go to church, they will not have strict Marxist atheists to join their ranks,” the Christian reporter stressed. “They are also concerned that religions will ‘infiltrate’ education.

The head of China’s Education Bureau, Liang Guochao, is determined to weed out and convert all youth who are devoted to anyone or anything other than the Communist Party.

“[It is my goal to conduct a] decisive effort to prevent religions [from] infiltrating into schools and to guide students to consciously resist religious cults, so as to make the campus a piece of pure land,” Guochao explained, according to the Daily Mail.