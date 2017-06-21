PRO-LIFE

Starve-them euthanasia bill dies in OR legislature

Wednesday, June 21, 2017
 | 
Charlie Butts (OneNewsNow.com)

elderly patientPublic pressure helped Oregon lawmakers kill a controversial bill that called for starving Oregonians. 

Senate Bill 494 erupted with controversy because it called for starving people with mental illness, including those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's.

A surrogate of the patient, and absent the hospital or nursing home executives, could terminate the patient.

Gayle Atteberry of Oregon Right to Life says it was a tough battle that began in January.

"It had a lot of momentum behind it," she recalls. "Our people stepped up to the plate and we fought, and God accomplished a miracle and the bill is now dead."

Pro-life lawmakers in the House assigned the bill to the Judiciary Committee which had adjourned, killing the controversial legislation.

Atteberry says the bill's defeat began with phone calls to the Oregon Senate. The calls drove the senator's "crazy," she says.  

"Which is exactly what we wanted to do and this became a very hot potato," she admits.

In spite of vocal opposition, senators passed SB 494 with a thin 17-13 majority and sent it to the House. 

If it surfaces in the future, Atteberry says Oregon Right to Life will resume the battle.

Atteberry says one serious consideration is that even though a person is mentally ill, they suffer during starvation and dehydration:

"It's a horrible death," she says. "It's painful. It's horrendous."

One News Now

