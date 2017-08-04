Gore's 'green' home uses 34x's more electricity than avg. house

Despite all of his costly “green” home renovations to save energy, former Vice President Al Gore’s house uses 34 times more electricity than the average American home.

This new announcement comes at the wrong time – just days before the “climate change” alarmist’s second installment to his ultra-environmentalist film, An Inconvenient Truth, comes out Friday, titled An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

Ultra hypocrisy

National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) Senior Fellow Drew Johnson calls Gore’s gross consumption of power an “inconvenient reality” … 10 years after an embarrassing report was release – the day after the activist’s global warming extremist documentary won an Academy Award – revealing that his Nashville, Tennessee, house consumed 20 times more electricity than the average house in the United States.

“Facing scrutiny for his extreme electricity consumption [in 2007], the former vice president pledged to renovate his home to become greener and more energy-efficient,” Johnson stated in his NCPPR report. “The extensive and expensive overhaul of Gore's house included installing solar panels and geothermal heating.”

But Gore is still burning fossil fuels at an alarming rate, and Johnson says that Bill Clinton’s former VP must continue to live by the saying, “Do as I say, not as I do” – especially with the recently publicized numbers exposing his gross energy consumption.

“The past year, Gore's home energy use averaged 19,241 kilowatt hours (kWh) every month, compared to the U.S. household average of 901 kWh per month,” the NCPPR report divulged. “During the last 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year.”

His energy consumption shows the height of hypocrisy.

“Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years,” the report continued. “From August 2016 through July 2017, Gore spent almost $22,000 on electricity bills. In September of 2016, Gore's home consumed 30,993 kWh in just one month – as much energy as a typical American family burns in 34 months.”

In an effort to appear green to his environmentalist following, Gore turned to the sun to power his home, but despite his solar-power panel-covered home, his electricity consumption is proportionally more than the average American home than it was a decade ago.

Sun won’t lighten Gore's consumption

“Gore paid an estimated $60,000 to install 33 solar panels,” NCPPR disclosed. “Those solar panels produce an average of 1,092 kWh per month – only 5.7 percent of Gore's typical monthly energy consumption.”

Solar power was not the only green makeover Gore’s house underwent to reduce his gignatic “carbon footprint.”

“In total, the renovations are estimated to cost well over $250,000,” Johnson revealed in his piece for the Daily Caller. “But the home’s green facelift wasn’t enough to offset Gore’s colossal energy consumption. Despite spending more than a quarter-million dollars on making his home more environmentally friendly, his energy consumption is higher than ever.”

To try and take the attention off his gross energy consumption, Gore has made a number of “green” boasts of late.

“Gore also claims that his environmental sins are washed clean because he contributes to Green Power Switch, a scheme in which customers can donate extra money beyond the cost of their power bill to support green energy efforts,” Johnson pointed out. “The money goes to the Tennessee Velley Authority (TVA), the source of NES’ electricity, to fund renewable energy projects. Gore even told the TODAY Show that his home uses 100 percent renewable energy, but that is an outright lie.”

Making green from making Americans go green

And because Gore is a multi-millionaire – thanks to pandering his green agenda to environmentalists with deep pockets – he apparently does not have to live by the same energy-frugal standards that he calls his followers to live by.

“Spending more than $1,800 a month on an energy bill would sink most Americans, but it’s pocket change to Gore,” Johnson asserted. “He has manipulated environmental concerns into a big business. When his term as vice president ended in 2001, Gore’s net worth was less than $2 million. Today, Gore is worth an estimated $300 million.”

Gore has insisted that his efforts to reduce global warming make up for his excessive energy consumption.

“Gore has argued in the past that [using gross amounts of energy] is okay, because he pays for solar panels and contributes to a green energy fund, but his house still receives the same non-renewable energy as his neighbors,” Townhall reported. “Plus, Gore owns two other properties that presumably also use electricity.”

Despite his claims that his passion is to save the Earth – as opposed to making his pocketbook greener – Gore cannot maintain that he lives by his own standards.

“Since leaving office, Gore has spent a considerable amount of time and has received dozens of awards for his work on protecting the environment,” Townhall’s Christine Rouselle noted. “This is certainly a laudable goal, but it'd seem less shallow if he actually practiced what he preached.”

In a diversion from the inconvenient truth witnesses at his own home, Gore is calling Americans and global governments via his new film to fork out thousands of dollars as he has done to “go green” and contribute to the billion-dollar “green” industry – to line the pockets of environmentalist millionaires, such as himself.

“Gore’s latest film … studies the efforts made to tackle climate change and [his] attempts to persuade politicians to invest in renewable energy – culminating in Barack Obama’s signing of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016,” Breitbart informed. “The former vice president announced last month the documentary will include a last-minute edit to include President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.”